Two more people are dead at a music festival while denialist politicians refuse to countenance pill-testing. It's stupidity with a grievous toll of young lives lost.

Here we are again. Two young people dead. Others critically ill. And politicians not merely vowing they won't act, but seeming to think that's a virtue.

Whether pill-testing would have prevented the deaths and illnesses at Defqon.1 at Penrith in Sydney's west over the weekend can't ever be known, but we certainly know it would have significantly increased the chances of people not taking toxic substances, because they would have binned dangerous or potentially dangerous pills after testing. We know that because that's what happens as a result of pill-testing. That's what happened at Groovin' the Moo in Canberra earlier this year.