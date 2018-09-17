News Corp's recently published digital subscriber numbers signalled good things for the publisher. But is it the quick fix they need to save declining revenues?

In News Corp's annual report, released last month, the company published its digital subscription number for each newspaper for the first time. And the numbers weren't too bad. The Australian, for example, boosted its digital subscriptions by 53% in 2017/18, and it's not a coincidence that last year News Corp's national broadsheet returned to profit as its digital subs rose.

We continue to hear about how hard times are for newspapers and the whole news industry (including from the outlets themselves). Print circulation continues to drop, and digital ad revenue can't match print. Could growing digital subscriptions be the answer?