Australian politicians are corrupt. They serve Big Business or the Unions, or their mates. They are all about power and fighting to get the job, not doing the job. Ask anyone. The system is broken. Or is it?

Just 4.5% of the world population lives in a free and fair democracy, and Australia is part of that lucky elite. Additionally, 44.8% of people are in flawed democracies, 16.7% in hybrid regimes and 34% under authoritarian rule.