There have been scores of inquiries into aged care since 1997. Will the royal commission do what the rest haven't?

The government's pre-emptive announcement of an aged care royal commission was one part smart politics, but two parts poor policy. They were right to try to get out ahead of the Four Corners programs that would have led to huge pressure for a government reaction. But the haste of the move inevitably led to policy on the fly, as Adele Ferguson pointed out.

Moreover, the royal commission will be covering very well-trodden ground. Aged care is very likely the single most reviewed area of public policy in Australia -- and has been for decades. By one account there were 30 inquiries dealing with aged care between 1997 (kerosene baths etc) and 2010, when the productivity commission began yet another aged care funding inquiry.