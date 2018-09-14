Never has there been a new Prime Minister with less authority than Scott Morrison, who leads not so much a party as an ongoing civil war.

It's been a tenet of political commentary over the last couple of years that while our politics has been chaotic by historical standards, it hasn't reached the depths of idiocy and malignancy we've seen in Trump, Brexit and the rise of far right in Europe. Well, Australia's circus parade of ego, stupidity and malice is now in world-class chaos, strongly placed to "podium" and with a real chance of going for gold.

Aussie Aussie Aussie, oi oi oi.