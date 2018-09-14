Scott Morrison's unfortunate Fatman Scoop video isn't the first we've seen of this, and it won't be the last.

Oh, bless the baby angel in charge of days like today.

On Thursday evening Scott Morrison (and definitely not a staffer) tweeted out "QT was fire. Good work team". This was accompanied by a video of his MPs (except Julia Banks, for some reason) raising their hands in unison, looped so that it synced up with the call and response chorus of early 2000s banger "Be Faithful" by Fatman Scoop -- "If you got a 20 dollar bill put your hands up, you got a 50 dollar bill put your hands up".