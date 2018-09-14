Another one-sided night in the battle of the footy shows.

Ten’s night thanks to The Bachelor (1.17 million viewers) and Gogglebox (1.15 million). Even though Seven won total people, that was due to solid numbers for its digital channels. In the main channels Seven and Ten shared the honours, but in the demos, Ten streaked ahead.

And that was the night … hold on, there’s the shame, sorry, the game in Melbourne. The best battle on TV last night turned out to be a one sided flogging of Nine’s Footy Shows by Seven’s The Front Bar. In fact, in football terms it was a humiliation as The Front Bar, which concentrates only on AFL, grabbed 471,000 national viewers against 328,000 for Nine’s Football Shows -- both NRL and AFL.