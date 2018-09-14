A disclosure of increased ASX funds could throw into doubt Nine’s takeover of Fairfax Media.

Bruce Gordon, the ageing Bermuda-based Australian media proprietor has revealed he has established a total stake in the Nine Network’s owner, Nine Entertainment, of just on 25%, putting him in prime position to snatch control of the company and Fairfax Media if the merger with the latter goes ahead

In a filing with the ASX on Friday, Gordon revealed that he had a 14.97% direct stake in Nine, the largest shareholding, and a further holding of 9.97% via what are called cash settled swaps -- a financial derivative that allows the holder to hold shares in a company and circumvent takeover rules and regulation.