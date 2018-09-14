Australia's double jeopardy laws are under scrutiny, after the NSW Court of Criminal Appeal rejected an application to retry a man for the Bowraville murders. This isn't the first time they've been questioned.

June Speedy (third left), mother of Clinton Speedy, one of the victims of the Bowraville murders, along with (L-R) Dianne Duroux, Helen Duroux, Jeremy Jerome and Laura Speedy, march on NSW Parliament House in 2013.

Pressure is mounting on the NSW government to consider further changes to the double jeopardy rule, after the NSW Court of Criminal Appeal yesterday rejected an application to retry a man suspected of murdering three Indigenous children in Bowraville in the early 1990s.

Colleen Walker, Evelyn Greenup and Clinton Speedy-Duroux all disappeared between late 1990 and early 1991. Only Evelyn and Clinton’s bodies were found. In 1994 and 2006, a man who cannot be named for legal reasons was acquitted of their murders.