Let’s indulge in a flight of imagination for a moment. Could we change the fundamental shape of government so climate change et al are not ignored?

We’re robbing the future, and we know it. Not just in this country but everywhere. There are many examples, like infrastructure and investment in research, although climate change is the most obvious one.

The decisions that must be taken are obvious. The political structures that would let us take them are absent. Short-run electoral cycles and long-term decisions are not compatible.