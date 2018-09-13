Me Too isn't a movement. It hasn't moved for a year. We now have Me Too institutions. They claim their work is political. Yet their work is to be as apolitical as possible.

Me Too campaigner Rose McGowan

Two weeks from tomorrow, Harvey Weinstein will not care much for the calendar at all. It was October 5 last year that allegations of his several abuses were published. Since then, dozens more women have alleged that they were injured, abased or threatened by this alleged man. And since then, hundreds more alleged perpetrators have been named by legacy media. We cannot count all those personal stories of trauma written on the socials. We can say that many of these were shared by ordinary people. We can say that to all of these, the words “Me Too” were joined.

Me Too was soon called a movement. Me Too was called a global movement in a journal of foreign affairs. This was a global movement with the power to move cinema, masculinity, and work. It would move the course of history. Per the account of Gwyneth Paltrow, it had already moved Gwyneth Paltrow. It had moved Gwyneth Paltrow, and perhaps those other women whose stories of abuse were featured in quality press.