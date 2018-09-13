Some farmers may fear the needle attack could stop consumers buying strawberries, but the contamination crisis is unlikely to make a major on impact growers’ woes.

Strawberries across the country were recalled by retailers this week, after a reportedly “disgruntled former employee” on a farm in Southern Queensland placed sewing needles into the fruit. So far, three incidents of people encountering needles in strawberries have been reported to police.

Police and health authorities urged consumers to dispose of any punnets produced by the brands Berrylicious and Berry Obsession, but Strawberries Australia had other advice. According to their industry development officer Jennifer Rowling, the needles were an isolated incident, and any harm could be avoided by simply cutting the fruit in half.