Strawberries across the country were recalled by retailers this week, after a reportedly “disgruntled former employee” on a farm in Southern Queensland placed sewing needles into the fruit. So far, three incidents of people encountering needles in strawberries have been reported to police.
Police and health authorities urged consumers to dispose of any punnets produced by the brands Berrylicious and Berry Obsession, but Strawberries Australia had other advice. According to their industry development officer Jennifer Rowling, the needles were an isolated incident, and any harm could be avoided by simply cutting the fruit in half.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.