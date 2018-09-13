So far under Scott Morrison, the Coalition's image as a no-girls-allowed, boys-rule cubby house has not improved. Could the new prime minister's religion have anything to do with this?

Nervousness has been expressed in various quarters regarding a devout Pentecostal Christian leading multicultural and multi-faith Australia. This was not helped by videos of Pentecostal preachers warning of “darkness coming” if Australia does not re-elect Scott Morrison at the next election.

The new PM told the party faithful in Albury last Thursday that his policy program does indeed have “touchstones”. He intends on “laying these out in more direct presentations over the next few months”. Some we can see already from past words and actions. But is the belief that leadership should be excercised by men one of them?