Queensland doctors and other health professionals should be able to work without fear of prosecution when providing safe and effective abortion care.

Image credit: Dan Peled/AAP

Queensland’s current abortion law was introduced in 1899, in an era that preceded antibiotics, when surgery and anaesthesia were risky, when safe, effective drugs for abortion had yet to be invented and when pregnancy tests involving two blue lines in the privacy of one’s own bathroom were unknown.

In 1899 women did not have the vote, there were no women in parliament, few women went to university and there was no effective contraception. Now well into the 21st century women expect control over reproduction and the right to make their own decisions about pregnancy and childbirth.