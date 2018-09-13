The Liberal Party periodically debates its lack of diversity, but seems to prefer women would shut up if they're going to cause trouble.

Sadly, Sex Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins is wrong. We are not having "a certain degree of political 'me too'" currently, as she suggested yesterday. Unless your idea of #metoo is professional women, upon being told they'll never work in this town again, recanting their revelations of assault, harassment and other misconduct.

One by one, the Liberal women who expressed dismay about bullying during the "Muppet Show" farce of a fortnight ago, have gone silent. Lucy Gichuhi -- despite having nothing to lose, after getting a spot way down the South Australian senate ticket for being a blow-in -- the soon-to-depart Julia Banks and newly promoted Linda Reynolds have all declined to give substance to their claims of various forms of misconduct by their own colleagues, suggesting that the issue will be addressed "internally".