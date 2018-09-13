The Front Bar and The AFL Footy Show go head to head tonight.

Nine’s night, again, thanks to The Block with 1.24 million national viewers, with The Bachelor on Ten giving it solid competition with 1.17 million nationally. In fact The Bach saw Ten easily win the 16-39 and 18-49 demos, while The Block helped nine win the 25 to 54 demos. Seven, the ABC and SBS made up the numbers. No sport tonight, but Nine’s AFL Footy Show is going head to head with Seven’s The Front Bar -- the best sports battle on TV.

In regional markets Seven’s 6pm News was tops with 541,000, followed by Seven News/Today Tonight with 525,000, then Home and Away with 385,000, Motorbike Cops (on Seven) with 384,000, and The Block with 378,000.