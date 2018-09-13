Phoenix-like, the website Gawker is about to return, bustling back from the dead after a new owner has revealed plans for its resurrection in early 2019.
Bustle Digital Group founder Bryan Goldberg bought Gawker (and its backlog of articles and stories) in an auction in July. He paid US$1.35 million for the remaining assets of Gawker Media (which was the name, the website and archives).
