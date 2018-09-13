Crikey readers weigh in on Peter Dutton and the Wentworth byelection.

Yesterday, we asked where you thought Peter Dutton should go for a little restorative sojourn (Bernard Keane having recognised some impaired judgement in his recent behaviour). Needless to say, there were more than a few suggestions that Dutton take a trip to one of his own off-shore detention centres, which was about as sympathetic as readers got on the matter. Elsewhere, there was some discussion about the likelihood of a woman candidate winning Wentworth for the Liberal Party, with a consensus that it's going to take a strong victory to avoid confirming the Lib's apparent gender bias.

Ng JGB writes: Dutton has recently shown that he is unable to count, plan effectively or execute a plan. Even when resorting to stand-over tactics to get his way. Turnbull showed Dutton to be completely out of his depth when under pressure and negotiating a pact, it is probably one of Turnbulls greatest legacies from his time as PM. How could this failure be considered as leadership material in future?