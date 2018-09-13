Alan Jones will be looking for ways to lessen the impact of the $3.7 million defamation payout awarded against him. But even then, will he avoid getting into the same trouble in the future?

Like a dog returning to its vomit, Alan Jones could not let his vendetta against the Wagner brothers go.

On 32 occasions in 2014-2015, he dedicated much of his radio show to his belief that they had, a) caused the deaths of 12 people in Grantham during the devastating 2011 Queensland floods, and b) engaged in a wide-ranging conspiracy to cover up their culpability.