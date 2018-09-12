On Tuesday, these curious times gave us yet another series of words we never thought we'd see in combination, when US comedian Kathy Griffin told Australia's tallest baby and Adelaide Advertiser columnist Caleb Bond to go fuck himself.
How the world is reacting to Mark Knight’s Serena Williams comic
We are small nation, but punch well above our weight when it comes to blithe racism.
