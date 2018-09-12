Mark Knight's cartoon was unmistakably racist, but the bigger story here is how News Corp Australia's unique brand of racism is embarrassing the company's global brand.

Do we need to say why Mark Knight’s Serena Williams cartoon is racist? Apparently, we do.

OK, well Williams is drawn much heavier than she actually is, and the pose is animal, not human; she has the appearance of a female gorilla on the rampage. The face is drawn mask-like – more Polynesian in style, than African, but y'know, all the same – the mouth is larger, and the lips are thicker. It’s not a caricature of any particular feature that Williams possesses, but of the purported general characteristics of African-Americans. Williams’ opponent, Naomi Osaka, a Japanese-Haitian woman, is drawn as white. Also the actual joke within the cartoon is just bad, which puts it in service to the physical caricature of Williams, which is the focus of the drawing.