Music industry types around the country are still recovering from last week's Big Sound conference. What did it reveal about the state of the industry?

Australian musician G Flip

Brisbane’s Big Sound is a hybrid music industry conference and festival, held every September in the northern capital. The event has been carefully nurtured by some far-sighted state government investment over the past decade. A whirlwind of industry hook-ups, private parties, “meet-ups”, networking events and gigs, Big Sound is now the dominant music industry conference on the Australian calendar.

The agenda last week was very much a mix of the sublime and the ridiculous. Panels ranged from industry structure, YouTube algorithms and gender balance through to personal fulfilment and a special keynote speech on raising musicians, delivered by none other than Dave Grohl’s mother, Virginia Hanlon Grohl.