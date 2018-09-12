Another Nine night.

Nine’s night again thanks to The Block (1.36 million) which was number three nationally and number one in the metros (987,000). Nine won total people, the main channels and the demos, Ten did well in the demos, Seven didn’t as Take Me Out rated 742,000 national viewers from 7.30pm. The combination of 7.30 (825,000 nationally) and Foreign Correspondent at 8pm (665,000) just pipped that hour of Take Me Out. But in the morning, Sunrise gave Today another hiding -- winning by 167,000 viewers nationally (481,000 to 314,000) and by 67,000 viewers in the metros (281,000 to 213,000).

In regional areas Seven’s 6pm News was tops with 541,000 viewers, followed by Seven News/Today Tonight with 532,000, then The Block with 380,000, Home and Away was fourth with 377,000 and The Chase Australia with 363,000.