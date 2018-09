Liberal candidate Andrew Bragg has bowed out of the race for Wentworth, citing a need for women candidates. But will it be enough?

Former Liberal candidate for Wentworth, Andrew Bragg.

Liberal preselectors for the blue ribbon seat of Wentworth are furious about the withdrawal of front-runner Andrew Bragg just three days before Thursday’s vote, throwing the party into fresh turmoil.

“He had the numbers, now it’s a reset,” one senior Liberal told Crikey. Losing the seat will reduce the government’s majority to the speaker’s casting vote.