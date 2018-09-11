Abbott cops a bad review, David Speers blows his own trumpet, and "saving" Australia from the left agenda.

Abbott restores trust in politics by ducking tough questions, a certain Sky News presenter is music to our Speers, and the Eastern Suburbs Conservative Forum is holding the worst party in the world. From the Crikey grapevine, it’s the latest tips and rumours…

Man Abbott Town. As we told you last week, dignity expert and former prime minister Tony Abbott addressed his Warringah electorate at a breakfast event on September 7 -- the same day he tweeted "Today is the fifth anniversary of the election of the Abbott government. It’s a good government, getting better!" like someone who had not fully processed their grief over a dead loved one.