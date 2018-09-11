Slater and Gordon were the target of class actions in 2017 which were settled for a total $36.5 million. Now they're relying on clever spinning to get back in the game.

Don't you love how the mainstream media flocked like headless chooks to Tuesday’s news release from Slater and Gordon? The law firm asked for expressions of interest from customers of major banks who claim they have been dudded, as revealed in the disclosures from the banking royal commission.

“Plaintiff law firm Slater and Gordon on Tuesday revealed it was seeking expressions of interest for a class action against financial institutions in the wake of damaging revelations about their treatment of customers,” Fairfax Media reported on Tuesday. Branding the campaign under the title “Get Your Super Back” the company said the action would be brought “on behalf of millions of Australians in bank-owned super funds".