Back in 2004, the New York Times finally confirmed an old urban fear as fact: pedestrian crosswalks were not powered by the people at all. No! Those buttons, disconnected since the 1980s, are a pacifier; an insincere promise of freedom!
Well. Yes. But, this is only a little bit true for the thing we now call a “placebo button”. Sure, these things are often relics. Very often, they’re just a traffic decoration. They have no function but to evoke the sense of less perplexing times. They’re nostalgic; they’re a skeuomorph, like the rivets in our jeans. But, to suggest, as some do, that their true purpose is to soften the pain of a totalitarian present? Bah. This claim can only be made by a person who has not crossed the road in a decade. The pedestrian of the present is too busy with a screen to push on that other placebo.
