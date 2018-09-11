The comprehensive failings of the insurance industry on display in the financial services royal commission demonstrate the need for much harsher penalties.

That the insurance industry section of the financial services royal commission would be a horror show has been long known, and so far it hasn't disappointed. The entire industry -- with the exception of QBE -- has admitted to some form of misconduct. And yesterday the commission dwelt at length on the conduct of ClearView, whose cheery website promises "a new kind of insurance, investment and advice company" but which in fact operated a lot like the boilerrooms of decades of Hollywood movies: insurance was sold via fast-talking operators over the phone targeting low-income earners, indigenous people and others seen as easy marks, as the company racked up 300,000 -- three hundred thousand -- breaches of anti-hawking laws.

ClearView's Greg Martin was back in the witness stand this morning, agreeing with pretty much every damning point put to him by counsel assisting as the company's calls to luckless marks were played to him. Yesterday he talked of how insurance was a "grudge" purchase that consumers had to be pushed into making. One might venture that before the week is finished, insurance purchases might be a hell of a lot more grudging than they are already.