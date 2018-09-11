The Department of Home Affairs appears to have launched a late-night mass deportation of mostly Sri Lankan asylum seekers last night with very little warning.

Nick Stephenson, a refugee advocate in Melbourne, told Crikey that two men who had previously been in immigration detention were put on a plane back to Sri Lanka overnight, after receiving deportation notices little more than a week earlier. Both men believed that several other asylum seekers had also received deportation notices.