A solid night for the stalwart shows and a faltering performance by Seven gave Channel Nine the win.

Nine’s night thanks again to The Block (1.4 million nationally) and Doctor Doctor (995,000 nationally), helped by A Current Affair with 1.2 million nationally. Seven’s night flagged -- Little Big Shots was slotted in at 7.30pm and could only manage 912,000 nationally, while the two part UK crime drama, Bancroft weakened from 506,000 for the first episode to 385,000 for episode two and looked more like an average police drama more suited to 7TWO. Have You Been Paying Attention starred for Ten with a solid 1 million and a top 10 national finish.

In the regions Seven’s 6pm News led with 566,000 viewers, then Seven News/Today Tonight with 553,000, The Block was third with 427,000, fourth was Home and Away with 394,000 and A Current Affair was fifth with 377,000.