Between the Rohingya crisis and the jailing of Reuters journalists, Myanmar's State Counselor is in an extraordinary bind. However, she's certainly not helping matters.

In just under three years, Myanmar’s 1991 Nobel Prize Laureate, Aung San Suu Kyi has gone from triumphant former political prisoner -- feted around the globe as Southeast Asia’s Nelson Mandela -- to her country’s de-facto leader (or is she?) and a spectacular disappointment to those same supporters.

The Rohingya crisis, that has seen up to 800,00 ethnic Muslims flee from majority Buddhist Myanmar to neighbouring Bangladesh has shattered her international reputation. Now the jailing of local Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, for their part in reporting on actions of the military in torturing, raping and killing Rohingyas in Myanmar’s Northern Rakhine State, has only added to the opprobrium of Aung San Suu Kyi. Her continuing silence over the sentences has exacerbated that even further.