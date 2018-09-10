Labor will attempt to refer Dutton to the High Court over his eligibility to sit, along with a no confidence motion. Will they succeed?

Home Affairs Minster Peter Dutton has, in the past few weeks, been caught in a imbroglio custom-designed for words only journalists use: he's embattled, under fire, beleaguered by a furore that could see him bundled out of parliament. There's the simmering au pair-gate and, rippling out from that the accusations he misled parliament and the public stoush with former Border Force head Roman Quaedvlieg. Not to mention questions about his eligibility to even sit in parliament. And this week, it is all about to get worse.

Labor will attempt to refer Dutton to the High Court over his eligibility to sit, having commissioned new legal advice, which suggests that thousands of his decisions after 2016 could be subject to legal challenges. Dutton is also potentially facing a vote of no confidence in the house. Adding to Dutton's woes is former PM Malcolm Turnbull's retirement following his axing, leaving the government with the fairly perilous number of 74 out of 149 members of the House of Representatives. However, Labor have agreed to provide a pair for Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, who will be absent for Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year, at least removing that headache.