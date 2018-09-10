Each generation of politicians, it seems, must re-learn the same lessons. The Howard government learnt, after its humiliation of then-defence secretary Paul Barratt, that it's best to look after senior public servants who are guilty of "not getting on" with ministers.
Barratt, one of the more distinguished people to hold the secretaryship of a major portfolio, was lured from the private sector back to public service by John Howard in 1996, only for John Moore, the now rightly forgotten Queensland MP who was defence minister at the time, to decide he didn't like him, opening up a bitter and very public legal stoush in 1999.
