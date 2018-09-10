The ABC hit a wall last week when it tried to glide past criticisms of the Four Corners interview with US ethno-nationalist Steve Bannon, with its traditional nothing to see here, tweeted out as: “What’s wrong with this? NOTHING!”?
The ABC’s ‘what’s wrong with this?’ moment raises bigger question
A lag between global debate and Australian demography on the one hand and the traditional media on the other that caught the ABC off-guard.
