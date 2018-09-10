Moonves is resigning and not being fired for cause by the board, which means he is entitled to a rather generous severance package.

CBS and Ten Network boss, Les Moonves is quitting under a growing cloud of sexual harassment claims, on top of his complete misreading of the situation in his boardroom brawl with the company’s largest shareholder -- the Redstone family’s National Amusements. A new round of sexual assault allegations against Moonves reported by the New Yorker magazine at the weekend has added to earlier claims from a group of women who made sexual harassment claims against Moonves.

Moonves’ resignation emerged on Sunday afternoon in New York a few hours after the Ronan Farrow report. The CBS board reportedly met in New York over the weekend to discuss Moonves' position. The new claims in the New Yorker are said to have decided the situation once and for all.