In public, senior federal Liberals spent yesterday exonerating themselves over their party's abysmal performance in Saturday's state byelection in Wagga Wagga, offering predictable mantras about the centrality of state and local factors.

However, anonymous opponents of the coup against Turnbull felt unrestrained in telling journalists the obvious: that an ample share of the blame, of which there was much to go around, lay at the feet of Scott Morrison's much-invoked "muppet show".