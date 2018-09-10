The AFL finals gave Channel Seven an easy win over the weekend.

The AFL finals -- Thursday through Saturday -- gave Seven a comfortable win last week, overall, in the main channels, and across many of the key demos. Last night though, the late finishing NRL final elimination game (won by St George) helped boost Nine’s night, built on a very solid 1.8 million nationally viewers for The Block, and almost 1.3 million in the metros and over half a million in the regions. Nine’s 6pm news also did well nationally with 1.7 million ( following on from the NRL game ) and 60 Minutes had 1.2 million nationally -- a dominant night all up. Rake managed 634,000 on ABC TV.

In the mornings though another big number for the ABC’s Insiders -- 623,000 -- unchanged from the week before, and the third Sunday in a row where its audience nationally has topped 600,000. It was a tribute to the non-partisan coverage of politics compared to the stuff offered up on Sky News. Gerard Henderson was on the couch yesterday, watched by more people in an hour than in a week on any of Sky’s team of ranters -- Bolt, Jones, Credlin etc.