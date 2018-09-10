Names are flying for suggested replacements of Karl Stefanovic, but will toppling the big name save the problem?

Breakfast TV ratings are falling across the board, but the gap is growing between Sunrise and Today. Speculation has focused on the future of Today host Karl Stefanovic, but the idea of replacing him raises more questions than answers to the problem.

Fixing Today's ratings isn't as simple as just switching out Stefanovic for another host. TV researcher and managing director of Audience Development Australia David Castran told Crikey that the on-air personalities make a difference to the ratings. "But presenters will rise and fall to the high tide mark of content," he said. "Content will always be king."