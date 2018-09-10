The collapse of the Liberal Party vote in the NSW state seat of Wagga illustrates how the federal Liberals' leadership madness could destroy a well-performing but poorly led NSW government.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian

Holding the NSW state seat of Wagga Wagga in a by-election was always going to be a challenge for Gladys Berejiklian's Liberal government. Handily for Berejiklian, her federal colleagues decided to help out by knifing a Prime Minister a couple of weeks out, putting on display the profound dysfunctionality of a party that is less broad church than rolling civil war, one in which fire is still being exchanged weeks after its alleged conclusion.

Cue a 28% swing and loss of seat, analysed by William Bowe here.