This weekend’s US Open women’s final between Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka will be remembered for everything but the match itself.
By now, the chain of events that overshadowed 20-year-old Osaka’s groundbreaking triumph over her former idol are well-known. Portuguese umpire Carlos Ramos gave Williams a code violation for allegedly receiving coaching instructions. When Williams smashed her racket in frustration, she received a point penalty. The point penalty was followed by a game penalty, after Williams confronted Ramos, and labelled him a "thief".
