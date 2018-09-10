Williams’ incendiary post-match press conference, where she accused Ramos of sexism, sent the outrage machine into overdrive. Whether or not this was a case of sexism or racism (or both), the fact is that Williams has been subjected to bigoted abuse throughout her career.

This weekend’s US Open women’s final between Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka will be remembered for everything but the match itself.

By now, the chain of events that overshadowed 20-year-old Osaka’s groundbreaking triumph over her former idol are well-known. Portuguese umpire Carlos Ramos gave Williams a code violation for allegedly receiving coaching instructions. When Williams smashed her racket in frustration, she received a point penalty. The point penalty was followed by a game penalty, after Williams confronted Ramos, and labelled him a "thief".