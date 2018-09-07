In a landmark, long overdue decision, India’s Supreme Court yesterday unanimously ruled to decriminalise homosexuality. The decision, which follows decades of lobbying and failed legal challenges by activists, found that Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, a 157-year-old colonial-era law that prohibits sexual relations “against the order of nature”, was unconstitutional.
While prosecutions under Section 377 were relatively uncommon, the law still had a normative impact on societal attitude, while also creating the opportunity for widespread harassment and blackmail of LGBTIQ people.
