Malcolm Turnbull will go down as one of Australia’s more economically and fiscally successful prime ministers and Tony Abbott’s superior in virtually every way -- except for the nagging problem of wage stagnation.
Turnbull presided over booming employment and a lift in economic growth, but failure to act on wage stagnation will leave a tarnished legacy.
And that is, ultimately, why he failed.
