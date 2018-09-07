As we had been previously, under the former government, we will provide the stability and the unity and the direction and the purpose that the Australian people expect of us as leaders about party and those of our great nation.Prime Minister Scott Morrison
Thus spake Scott Morrison a few hours after a coup d'etat had delivered him to the office of Prime Minster of Australia. Of course, every beneficiary of a leadership spill says that. They have to. But the reality that Morrison faces was perhaps better signalled by the text to Alice Workman, apparently sent by a Dutton supporter within seconds of the Morrison's victory in the party room: “it is not over, fight continues, fuck Scott”.
