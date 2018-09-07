Seven and the Tigers win.

Tigers win, Seven wins, end of story. Back again tonight with the AFL up against the NRL finals on Nine. Nine ran dead last night, Ten finished second thanks to The Bachelor (1.23 million nationally) and GoggleBox (1.06 million). The AFL's first qualifying final was watched by 1.13 million nationally and a further 420,000 on Foxtel. Everyone knew the AFL game would rate well (874,000 in the metros and 265,000 in the regions), but Ten was the winner last night because it stuck to its guns and viewers stayed with its younger skewing programs. The Bachelor actually had more viewers than the AFL, but over a shorter period of time than the game.

In regional markets Seven News/Today Tonight was on top with 480,000 with Seven’s 6pm News next with 478,000, then The Chase Australia with 378,000, with The Bachelor fourth at 338,000 and A Current Affair with 316,000.