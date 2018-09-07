Good morning, early birds. The au pair saga rolls on with accusations from Roman Quaedvlieg. Plus, a security flaw in the NDIS system fixed. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

DUTTON V QUAEDVLIEG

The senate inquiry into Peter Dutton’s au pair saga has escalated into a war of words between the Home Affairs Minister and his inaugural, since-fired Australian Border Force commissioner Roman Quaedvlieg. Yesterday Quaedvlieg claimed to have received a call from Dutton’s chief of staff Craig Maclachlan seeking help for a “mate” over an Italian au pair detained in Brisbane.

The Guardian reports that Dutton has rejected the allegations and, pointing to conflicting timelines in Quaedvlieg’s letter to the inquiry and the actual start date for Maclachlan in 2015, has instead argued that Quaedvlieg’s actions are down to bitterness over losing his job while also pointedly offering “support to address his personal or mental health issues”. Quaedvlieg maintains that, while the dates might need to be reconciled, the call still happened and has urged “Dutton to desist from personal attacks”.

Labor’s immigration spokesman Shayne Neumann has since claimed Dutton “misled the House of Representatives” for earlier saying he did not know the employers in either au pair case, while, in another case yesterday, shadow Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus renewed a push to refer Dutton to the High Court overs a subsidy received for his childcare centre.

NDIS HACK

The agency in charge of the National Disability Insurance Scheme has closed a security gap in the system’s user interface. According to The Australian ($), a flaw in the NDIS’ service portal allowed providers or participants to guess nine-digit plan numbers and bring up random support packages, which some companies then exploited to raise their own invoices and be paid immediately.

The National Disability Insurance Agency issued an update yesterday requiring three pieces of sensitive information in the payments portal (the NDIS number, the participant’s last name and their date of birth), and is now investigating fraudulent operators and systems to recover tens of thousands of dollars in stolen or misappropriated funds.

GUESS WHO: WHITE HOUSE EDITION

US Vice-President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have both denied writing an anonymous column for The New York Times alluding to a “quiet resistance” within the administration.

The ABC reports that a number of other officials have slammed the piece, which was published anonymously Wednesday morning (US time) and claims people in the administration had been working to rein in President Donald Trump from his worst impulses. Unsurprisingly, Trump blasted the writer and the NYT tweeting “TREASON?” and a call for the publication to name the writer “for National Security purposes”.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

I’d encourage others who believe in the power of prayer to pray for that rain and to pray for our farmers. Scott Morrison

The Australian Prime Minister finally breaks five years of climate inaction.

