Calling your trial judge a Nazi is probably not a great move. But could it land Latham in contempt of court?

Image: AAP/Darren England

“Lawfare”. This is what Mark Latham, with wicked cleverness, calls the defamation suit brought against him by the journalist Osman Faruqi. Latham’s entire defence was struck out last week and he hasn’t taken the setback particularly well, launching straight into a rancid Facebook attack on the judge.

Latham is an "outsider", self-described. He has been working on his schtick for some time, and the Faruqi case is clearly offering a platform for honing it.