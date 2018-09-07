Australian Border Force has contended that a Vietnamese woman detained in Melbourne with her five-month-old baby are being "housed" in alternative accommodation, but some suggest that this is spin.

Huyen and her baby. Image credit: Rebekah Holt.

On Monday, Crikey published my story about Huyen, a Vietnamese woman living in Melbourne immigration detention with her five-month-old baby. Border Force did not reply to requests for comment on the mother and child’s welfare and living conditions, which were submitted on Sunday (this is not an unusual occurrence).

However, after deadline, they did provide me with something else: