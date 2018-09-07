The ABC's 2018-19 corporate plan reveals Guthrie and co are pushing ahead full steam with the "transition to digital".

The ABC is continuing to push its digital strategy -- including its online streaming platform iView -- in defiance of complaints from commercial operators about the ABC's reach online.

In its 2018-19 corporate plan, the ABC has confirmed managing director Michelle Guthrie's intentions to build on iView's success, which has been one of the biggest criticisms of the ABC from other media.