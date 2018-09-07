The ABC is continuing to push its digital strategy -- including its online streaming platform iView -- in defiance of complaints from commercial operators about the ABC's reach online.
In its 2018-19 corporate plan, the ABC has confirmed managing director Michelle Guthrie's intentions to build on iView's success, which has been one of the biggest criticisms of the ABC from other media.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.