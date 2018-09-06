In direct contrast to The New Yorker, The Economist has doubled down on its invitation.

The Bannon debate continues, the hunt is on for the White House insider, Adele Ferguson announces a book, plus other media tidbits from the day.

Bannon confirmed for The Economist fest. As Australians continue to debate the merits and otherwise of the ABC's Four Corners giving its full program to Donald Trump's former strategist Steve Bannon this week, The Economist has doubled down on its invitation for the former Breitbart executive to speak at its Open Future Festival later this month. While The New Yorker rescinded its invitation to Bannon after a backlash from writers and readers, The Economist has confirmed its lineup stands.