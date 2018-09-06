Bitterness and misanthropy have long been attributed to those whose declarations pose a threat to the false order of joy. Here's why misery is better for you.

The scourge of cyberbullying is frequently discussed. It is the focus for research, First Ladies and even popular song. Its address has become a labour for the parents of terrified kids and we cannot doubt that this private pain will soon become a public health concern. I’d shine personal light on this dark brutality, but we’ve got senators and celebrities for that. Instead, I raise awareness for those victims so rarely described. I speak to those who, like me, have been Joy-Shamed.

Joy-shaming is described in the work of no prominent thinker as an unconscious social reflex that re-establishes the order of the present by, “falsely depicting the rare human sensation of joy as not only common, but as somehow mandatory to the survival of the species”.