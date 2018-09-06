The scourge of cyberbullying is frequently discussed. It is the focus for research, First Ladies and even popular song. Its address has become a labour for the parents of terrified kids and we cannot doubt that this private pain will soon become a public health concern. I’d shine personal light on this dark brutality, but we’ve got senators and celebrities for that. Instead, I raise awareness for those victims so rarely described. I speak to those who, like me, have been Joy-Shamed.

Joy-shaming is described in the work of no prominent thinker as an unconscious social reflex that re-establishes the order of the present by, “falsely depicting the rare human sensation of joy as not only common, but as somehow mandatory to the survival of the species”.